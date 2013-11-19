Inside Supercell's Finnish Headquarters, Where It Makes Millions Of Dollars Per Day

Megan Rose Dickey
SupercellMegan Rose Dickey/Business Insider

Finnish gaming company Supercell has been creating a lot of hype lately.
It is a $3 billion company largely in part to the success of its games Hay Day and Clash of Clans.

Clash of Clans and Hay Day are both among the top-10 grossing apps in the iTunes Store, according to AppData. Supercell generates over $US2.4 million per day in revenue, on average, according to data released earlier this year.

Business Insider recently had the chance to visit Supercell in Helsinki.

Note: Supercell would not allow us to take photos of its employees, nor their screens.

Disclosure: Finnish funding agency Tekes and Finnfacts, a non-profit media service organisation in Finland, paid for my trip to Helsinki to explore the startup scene.

Supercell has space at Itämerenkatu 11 in Helsinki, Finland.

Here's the view from the inside. Only a couple of startups currently occupy the building. Another notable startup that resides here is Jolla, a smartphone company that spun out of Nokia.

When you first walk inside Supercell, you'll see an interactive screen that displays real-time user logins.

It breaks it down by players online, users logged in to Hay Day, Clash of Clans, and both.

You'll also notice that there are a lot of shoes on the floor.

A LOT. Supercell wants its office to feel like home, so it requires its employees to take their outdoor shoes off. That means a lot of people are walking around in their socks.

Supercell has fun little directions plastered on the wall to help employees navigate.

The 'Super' is to the left.

And the 'Cell' is to the right.

Supercell employees leave little notes for each other and make art on the blackboard.

Even the men's room features some artwork.

But what's a startup office without caffeine?

It features plenty of coffee and tea options.

As well as some Supercell-branded mugs.

They clearly seem to be going to great use.

There's also plenty of fruit and vegetables to keep Supercell employees satiated.

Near the kitchen, Supercell has a wall of some of its feedback from users.

It has plenty of board games to keep its employees's creative juices flowing. Supercell even has game board nights to help employees get to know each other better.

Here's another wall of customer feedback and real-time user logins.

Here's the iconic Barbarian, one of the troops in Clash of Clans. The barbarian helps you in battle.

Here we see the P.E.K.K.A. He's one of the most powerful troops in Clash of Clans.

Supercell employees love Finland because, among other reasons,'life is easy' and it's home to the birthplace Santa Claus.

Again, we were not able to take photos of screens nor employees, but you can see see a hint of the workspace to the left.

Now...

