Inside Supercell's Finnish Headquarters, Where It Makes Millions Of Dollars Per Day

Finnish gaming company Supercell has been creating a lot of hype lately.
It is a $3 billion company largely in part to the success of its games Hay Day and Clash of Clans.
Clash of Clans and Hay Day are both among the top-10 grossing apps in the iTunes Store, according to AppData. Supercell generates over $US2.4 million per day in revenue, on average, according to data released earlier this year.
Business Insider recently had the chance to visit Supercell in Helsinki.
Note: Supercell would not allow us to take photos of its employees, nor their screens.
Here's the view from the inside. Only a couple of startups currently occupy the building. Another notable startup that resides here is Jolla, a smartphone company that spun out of Nokia.
When you first walk inside Supercell, you'll see an interactive screen that displays real-time user logins.
A LOT. Supercell wants its office to feel like home, so it requires its employees to take their outdoor shoes off. That means a lot of people are walking around in their socks.
It has plenty of board games to keep its employees's creative juices flowing. Supercell even has game board nights to help employees get to know each other better.
Here's the iconic Barbarian, one of the troops in Clash of Clans. The barbarian helps you in battle.
Supercell employees love Finland because, among other reasons,'life is easy' and it's home to the birthplace Santa Claus.
Again, we were not able to take photos of screens nor employees, but you can see see a hint of the workspace to the left.
