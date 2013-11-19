Inside Supercell's Finnish Headquarters, Where It Makes Millions Of Dollars Per Day

Finnish gaming company Supercell has been creating a lot of hype lately.

It is a $3 billion company largely in part to the success of its games Hay Day and Clash of Clans.

Clash of Clans and Hay Day are both among the top-10 grossing apps in the iTunes Store, according to AppData. Supercell generates over $US2.4 million per day in revenue, on average, according to data released earlier this year.

Business Insider recently had the chance to visit Supercell in Helsinki.

Note: Supercell would not allow us to take photos of its employees, nor their screens.

Disclosure: Finnish funding agency Tekes and Finnfacts, a non-profit media service organisation in Finland, paid for my trip to Helsinki to explore the startup scene.

