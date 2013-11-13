The CEO Of This Multibillion Dollar Startup Says He Wants To Be The Least Powerful Chief Executive In The World

Supercell CEO Ilkka Paananen is likely one of the most humble chief executives you will ever come across.

His startup Supercell is valued at roughly $US3 billion, and is aiming to be the first truly global gaming company.

Supercell is the Finnish startup behind two of the top-10 grossing apps in Apple’s app store, Clash of Clans and Hay Day. Thanks to those two titles, Supercell rakes in millions of dollars per day.

But Paananen says he’s never set out to make money.

Even though he could, in theory, be incredibly powerful, that’s not his intention, Business Insider has learned.

In fact, he says he wants to be the least powerful CEO in the world.

That’s very refreshing to hear.

