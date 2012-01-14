WATCH: A Secret Supercar Gathering Creates A Symphony Of The Greatest Engine Noises In The World

While looking at stationary cars is all well and good, actually hearing the engine and seeing them move is the real icing on the cake.



What was deemed a “secret supercar meeting” at Donnington Park in England last year was packed with some of the all time great cars from around the world.

From Lamborghini to Ferrari and Lotus to Mercedes, many marques are nicely represented. There are even some wild cars from defunct boutique British brand TVR.

Make sure to pay close attention, because at 00:14 one of the rarest cars ever made even makes a brief appearance.

Stop and look, but definitely turn the volume way up (via YouTube):

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

