Supercar maker McLaren sold more cars in 2015 than ever before

McLaren The hyper-exclusive McLaren P1, which ended its 375 example run this year.

English supercar manufacturer McLaren Automotive posted record sales in 2015, delivering 1,654 cars to customers.

The small-capacity Formula One team-turned-carmaker, which reentered the luxury car market in 2011, has managed to make itself a player in a sector dominated by Italian makes Ferrari and Lamborghini.

Maybe not a big player, but one that has garnered the respect of car nuts everywhere.

Whereas we used to talk about Ferrari and Lamborghini and assume that the truly great supercars were all Italian, McLaren altered that impression with its British sports cars.

In December, the company delivered the last of 375 examples of its exclusive hypercar, the P1. It also recently sold out the 500 limited-run 675 LT model. New models announced this year include the 540C and 570S, which will comprise the make’s new entry-level “Sport Series.”

McLaren is serious about expanding its business. The car maker opened 12 new retail locations this year and announced it will be increasing its engineering staff by 40% in 2016.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.