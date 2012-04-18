These Wrecked Rare Supercars Will Bring A Tear To Any Eye

Photo: www.wreckedexotics.com

As we’ve seen in the past, many times supercar owners actually have more money than talent when it comes to driving.High speeds coupled with inexperience and careless driving have led to innumerable accidents. Other times, the supercars decide that they would rather be on fire than driven by anyone, talented or not.



While many of these accidents occur in cars like Lamborghinis or Ferraris, some owners manage to damage incredibly rare rides.

Our friends at Wrecked Exotics have a database of supercars that have been involved in accidents, including some of the rarest in the world.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.