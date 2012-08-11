WATCH: The Trailer For The New Wall Street Movie 'Supercapitalist' Is Intense

Here at Clusterstock we’re big fans of Wall Street movies and we’re really excited about this new independent film called “Supercapitalist.”
Here’s a synopsis:
A maverick New York hedge fund trader moves to Hong Kong and orchestrates a mega-deal that swiftly escalates beyond his control. Caught between competing forces in America and Asia in a ruthless culture of profits at all costs, he desperately negotiates and maneuvers inside China’s closed, complex society. With his life and Hong Kong’s future staked on a corrupt billion dollar deal, the trader takes the ultimate risk.
The trailer makes the film look really intense. Check it out below.
Also, a big thanks to DealBook’s William Alden for bringing this new film to our attention with his review.
It opens today in New York.
