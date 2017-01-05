How video games can help you overcome anxiety and cravings

Jane McGonigal developed her game “Superbetter” when recovering from a concussion, using it to accelerate her recovery process and feel better more quickly. Now she talks about how even games not originally developed for therapy, like “Tetris” or “Candy Crush Saga”, can still keep your mental health in check.

Monica Manalo contributed reporting to an earlier version of this article.

Follow TI: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.