THEN AND NOW: The cast of 'Superbad' 13 years later

It’s been 13 years since “Superbad” hit theatres, and the teen comedy helped launch the careers of its leading cast.

Today, Emma Stone and Jonah Hill are both Academy Award-nominated actors, and they have successfully transitioned between comedic and dramatic roles.

Michael Cera continued to work on the hit show “Arrested Development” and went on to many successful films.

Seth Rogen has gone on to a huge career in comedy, and Bill Hader is now an acting legend from his work on TV and in movies.

“Superbad” became an instant hit when it was released in 2007.

The teen comedy follows high-school friends Seth and Evan who embark on a mission to party and lose their virginities before they graduate.

Many of the leading actors went on to become massive stars after its release, and it’s considered one of the best comedies of the 2000s.

Read on to see what the cast of “Superbad” is up to now, 13 years later.

Jonah Hill starred as Seth.

Columbia Pictures Jonah Hill in ‘Superbad.’

Jonah Hill played Seth, a character loosely based on the life of cowriter Seth Rogen.

Before “Superbad,” Hill had already appeared in hit comedies like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (2005), “Accepted” (2006), and “Knocked Up” (2007), but Seth was the role that catapulted him into mainstream comedy fame.

Hill is now an Academy Award-nominated actor with a varied filmography.

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP Jonah Hill at the 2018 GQ’s Men of the Year Celebration.

Following the success of “Superbad,” Hill joined the casts of several classic comedies, including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” (2008), “Funny People” (2009), “Get Him to the Greek” (2010), “This Is the End” (2013), and the “21 Jump Street” films – which he also contributed to as a screenwriter.

Additionally, the actor has lent his voice to several animated films over the years, such as the “How to Train Your Dragon” series, “Megamind” (2010), “The Lego Movie” franchise, and “Sausage Party” (2016).

Despite his wide success in comedy, Hill also became known for his work in dramatic films. Most notably, he appeared in “Moneyball” (2011) and “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013), both of which earned him Oscar nominations for best supporting actor.

In 2018, the actor starred on the Netflix miniseries “Maniac” and wrote and directed the film “Mid90s” (2018). Recently, Hill appeared in the star-studded cast of “The Beach Bum” (2019).

Michael Cera played Evan.

Columbia Pictures Michael Cera in ‘Superbad.’

Michael Cera was no stranger to comedy when he landed the role of Evan – which was loosely based on the life of the film’s other cowriter, Evan Goldberg.

Before “Superbad,” the actor was well-known for playing George Michael Bluth on the hit Fox comedy series “Arrested Development.”

Cera is still a successful actor on television and in film.

BRENDAN MCDERMID/Reuters Michael Cera is well known for his run on ‘Arrested Development.’

The same year that “Superbad” was released, Cera also starred in “Juno,” which became another one of the year’s biggest hits.

Following this success, the actor continued to work in popular movies such as “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist” (2008), “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (2010), and “This Is the End” (2013), alongside many of his “Superbad” costars.

On TV, Cera continued to act on “Arrested Development” until its finale season in 2019, and he also voiced a character on The WB/Adult Swim’s “Children’s Hospital” for seven seasons.

He continued to expand his voice-acting credits in “Sausage Party” (2016) and “The Lego Batman Movie” (2017).

In 2014, Cera made his Broadway debut in a production of “This Is Our Youth,” which earned him a Tony award nomination, and he returned to the stage in 2018 for both “Lobby Hero” and “The Waverly Gallery.”

The actor’s latest work was on Netflix’s “Medical Police,” and he is currently set to return for “The Lego Batman Movie 2.”

Christopher Mintz-Plasse played Fogell, also known as McLovin.

Columbia Pictures Christopher Mintz-Plasse in ‘Superbad.’

Fogell/McLovin was Christopher Mintz-Plasse’s first professional acting role.

Mintz-Plasse has continued his acting career since his breakout hit.

MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters Christopher Mintz-Plasse is still known for his first comedic role.

After “Superbad,” Mintz-Plasse went on to star in a variety of films, like “Role Models” (2008), the “Kick-Arse” franchise, “Pitch Perfect” (2012), and “This Is the End” (2013). He also reunited with “Superbad” costar/cowriter Rogen for the “Neighbours” film series.

Additionally, he has done voice acting for the “Trolls” and “How to Train Your Dragon” franchises.

Outside of film, the actor worked on CBS’ “The Great Indoors” and Comedy Central’s “Blark and Son.”

His latest role was in the comedic crime drama “Promising Young Woman” (2020), alongside Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, and Laverne Cox.

Emma Stone played Seth’s crush, Jules.

Sony Emma Stone in ‘Superbad.’

“Superbad” was Emma Stone’s film debut. Before that, she’d worked briefly on shows like the Disney Channel’s “The Suite Life of Zack and Cody” and Fox’s “Malcolm in the Middle.”

Stone is now an Academy Award-winning actress.

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Emma Stone won an Oscar for her role in ‘La La Land.’

After appearing in “Superbad,” Stone went on to hit movies like “The House Bunny” (2008), “Ghosts of Girlfriends Past” (2009), “Zombieland” (2009), and “Easy A” (2010).

She continued her comedy career in “Friends With Benefits” (2011), “Crazy, Stupid, Love” (2011), and “Movie 43” (2013).

She also began her transition to more serious roles in films like “The Help” (2011), “The Amazing Spider-Man” franchise, “Birdman” (2014), “La La Land” (2016), “Battle of the Sexes” (2017), and “The Favourite” (2018).

Her latest projects include the Netflix series “Maniac,” alongside Hill, and the 2019 sequel “Zombieland: Double-Tap.”

Stone is currently set to star as the titular Disney villain in the upcoming live-action film “Cruella.”

Martha MacIsaac played Evan’s crush, Becca.

Columbia Pictures Martha MacIsaac in ‘Superbad.’

Prior to appearing as Becca in “Superbad,” Martha MacIsaac had worked on a variety of TV shows and made-for-TV movies, including starring on the CBC drama “Emily of New Moon.”

MacIsaac is still working in the entertainment industry.

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP Martha MacIsaac continues to act today.

After “Superbad,” MacIsaac starred in films like “The Last House on the Left” (2009) and “Dead Before Dawn 3D” (2012). She also joined her “Superbad” costar Stone in the 2017 biographical film “Battle of the Sexes.”

More recently, the actress appeared in “Unicorn Store” (2017) and “What Keeps You Alive” (2018).

Much of MacIsaac’s work since “Superbad” has been on television, with credits on shows like ABC Family’s “Greek,” NBC’s “1600 Penn,” and the syndicated series “The Pinkertons.”

She’s also done voice acting for TV series like CBBC’s “Friends and Heroes,” Teletoon’s “Di-Gata Defenders,” CBC’s “Magi-Nation,” and Fox’s “Family Guy.”

Seth Rogen played Officer Michaels.

Columbia Pictures Seth Rogen in ‘Superbad.’

Although Rogen wrote the film with his childhood friend Goldberg and originally planned to star as Seth, by the time they got the movie made, he decided he was too old for the part.

Prior to “Superbad,” he was already a well-established actor who was known for NBC’s “Freaks and Geeks” and the films “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (2004), “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (2005), “Knocked Up” (2007), and “Shrek the Third” (2007).

Rogen continues to be extremely successful in comedy and beyond.

MARIO ANZUONI/Reuters Seth Rogen has built a strong career in comedy.

The early 2000s were huge for comedian, writer, director, and actor Rogen.

After writing and starring in “Superbad,” he went on to many other hit films, including “Step Brothers” (2008), “Pineapple Express” (2008), “Zack and Miri Make a Porno” (2008), “Funny People” (2009), “The Green Hornet” (2011), “50/50” (2011), “This Is the End” (2013), and the “Neighbours” series.

In 2014 he wrote, produced, and directed “The Interview” – a film that made headlines for its portrayal of North Korea – and the next year, Rogen broadened his horizons by playing a dramatic role in the 2015 biographical film “Steve Jobs.”

He also appeared in the 2017 film “The Disaster Artist.”

In addition to his success on the screen, Rogen has worked in the animated side of the industry. He’s lent his voice to films like the “Kung Fu Panda” series, “Monsters vs. Aliens” (2009), “Sausage Party” (2016), and the CGI remake of “The Lion King” (2019).

Some of his latest projects are the Hulu series “Future Man” and the comedy “An American Pickle.”

Bill Hader played Officer Slater.

Columbia Pictures Bill Hader in ‘Superbad.’

Bill Hader acted opposite Rogen as Officer Slater in “Superbad.”

Before the film, he rose to fame as a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” and he’d also appeared in “Knocked Up” (2007) and “Hot Rod” (2007).

Hader continues to find huge success in film and on television.

John Shearer/Getty Images Bill Hader at the 2019 Emmys.

After “Superbad,” Hader went on to appear in a slew of hit movies like “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” (2008), “Pineapple Express” (2008), “Tropic Thunder” (2008), “Adventureland”(2009), “Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian” (2009), “Paul” (2011), and “Trainwreck” (2015).

He’s also acted on shows such as Fox’s “The Mindy Project,” Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers,” Hulu’s “The Awesomes,” and HBO’s “Barry,” and he continues to appear on “SNL.”

Hader has done a wide variety of voice acting for animated films like the “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” franchise, “Monsters University” (2013), “Inside Out” (2015), “Sausage Party” (2016), “Finding Dory” (2016), and “Toy Story 4” (2019).

Most recently, Hader appeared in the second instalment of the horror remake “It Chapter 2” (2019) and the Disney Plus holiday film “Noelle” (2019).

