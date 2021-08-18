THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Superbad’14 years later

- The teen comedy “Superbad” (2007) helped launch the careers of its leading cast.
- Emma Stone and Jonah Hill are both Academy Award-nominated actors today.
- Seth Rogen has gone on to a huge career in comedy, and Bill Hader is now an acting legend.
Before “Superbad,” Hill had already appeared in hit comedies like “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (2005), “Accepted” (2006), and “Knocked Up” (2007), but Seth was the role that catapulted him into mainstream comedy fame.
Additionally, the actor has lent his voice to several animated films over the years, such as the “How to Train Your Dragon” series, “Megamind” (2010), “The Lego Movie” franchise, and “Sausage Party” (2016).
Despite his wide success in comedy, Hill also became known for his work in dramatic films. Most notably, he appeared in “Moneyball” (2011) and “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013), both of which earned him Oscar nominations for best supporting actor.
In 2018, the actor starred on the Netflix miniseries “Maniac” and wrote and directed the film “Mid90s” (2018). Recently, Hill appeared in the star-studded cast of “The Beach Bum” (2019) and was the co-executive producer for “Beastie Boys Story” (2020).
Before “Superbad,” the actor was well-known for playing George Michael Bluth on the hit Fox comedy series “Arrested Development.”
Following this success, the actor continued to work in popular movies such as “Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist” (2008), “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” (2010), and “This Is the End” (2013), alongside many of his “Superbad” costars.
On TV, Cera continued to act on “Arrested Development” until its finale season in 2019, and he also voiced a character on The WB/Adult Swim’s “Children’s Hospital” for seven seasons.
He continued to expand his voice-acting credits in “Sausage Party” (2016) and “The Lego Batman Movie” (2017).
In 2014, Cera made his Broadway debut in a production of “This Is Our Youth,” which earned him a Tony Award nomination, and he returned to the stage in 2018 for both “Lobby Hero” and “The Waverly Gallery.”
The actor’s latest work was on Netflix’s “Medical Police” and in “Cryptozoo” (2021), which premiered this week.
Additionally, he has done voice acting for the “Trolls” and “How to Train Your Dragon” franchises.
Outside of film, the actor has worked on CBS’ “The Great Indoors” and Comedy Central’s “Blark and Son.”
His latest film role was in “Promising Young Woman” (2020) alongside Carey Mulligan, Bo Burnham, and Laverne Cox.
She continued her comedy career in “Friends With Benefits” (2011), “Crazy, Stupid, Love” (2011), and “Movie 43” (2013).
She also began her transition to more serious roles in films like “The Help” (2011), “The Amazing Spider-Man” franchise, “Birdman” (2014), “La La Land” (2016), “Battle of the Sexes” (2017), and “The Favourite” (2018).
Some of her latest projects include the Netflix series “Maniac,” alongside Hill, and the 2019 sequel “Zombieland: Double Tap.”
Stone most recently starred as the titular Disney villain in the live-action “Cruella” film.
More recently, the actress appeared in “Unicorn Store” (2017) and “What Keeps You Alive” (2018).
Much of MacIsaac’s work since “Superbad” has been on television, with credits on shows like ABC Family’s “Greek,” NBC’s “1600 Penn,” and the syndicated series “The Pinkertons.”
She’s also done voice acting for TV series like CBBC’s “Friends and Heroes,” Teletoon’s “Di-Gata Defenders,” CBC’s “Magi-Nation,” and Fox’s “Family Guy.”
Prior to “Superbad,” he was already a well-established actor who was known for NBC’s “Freaks and Geeks” and the films “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy” (2004), “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” (2005), “Knocked Up” (2007), and “Shrek the Third” (2007).
After writing and starring in “Superbad,” he went on to many other hit films, including “Step Brothers” (2008), “Pineapple Express” (2008), “Zack and Miri Make a Porno” (2008), “Funny People” (2009), “The Green Hornet” (2011), “50/50” (2011), “This Is the End” (2013), and the “Neighbors” series.
In 2014 he wrote, produced, and directed “The Interview” — a film that made headlines for its portrayal of North Korea — and the next year, Rogen broadened his horizons by playing a dramatic role in the 2015 biographical film “Steve Jobs.”
He also appeared in the 2017 film “The Disaster Artist.”
In addition to his success on the screen, Rogen has worked in the animated side of the industry. He’s lent his voice to films like the “Kung Fu Panda” series, “Monsters vs. Aliens” (2009), “Sausage Party” (2016), and the CGI remake of “The Lion King” (2019).
Some of his latest projects include the Hulu series “Future Man,” Amazon Prime’s “Invincible,” and the comedy “An American Pickle” (2020).
Before the film, he rose to fame as a cast member on NBC’s “Saturday Night Live,” and he’d also appeared in “Knocked Up” (2007) and “Hot Rod” (2007).
He’s also acted on shows such as Fox’s “The Mindy Project,” Fox’s “Bob’s Burgers,” Hulu’s “The Awesomes,” and HBO’s “Barry,” and he continues to appear on “SNL.”
Hader has done a wide variety of voice acting for animated films like the “Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs” franchise, “Monsters University” (2013), “Inside Out” (2015), “Sausage Party” (2016), “Finding Dory” (2016), and “Toy Story 4” (2019).
More recently, Hader appeared in the second installment of the horror remake “It Chapter 2” (2019) and the Disney Plus holiday film “Noelle” (2019).
