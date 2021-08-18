THEN AND NOW: The cast of ‘Superbad’14 years later

Hill is now an Academy Award-nominated actor with a varied filmography.

Following the success of “Superbad,” Hill joined the casts of several classic comedies, including “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” (2008), “Funny People” (2009), “Get Him to the Greek” (2010), “This Is the End” (2013), and the “21 Jump Street” films — which he also contributed to as a screenwriter.

Additionally, the actor has lent his voice to several animated films over the years, such as the “How to Train Your Dragon” series, “Megamind” (2010), “The Lego Movie” franchise, and “Sausage Party” (2016).

Despite his wide success in comedy, Hill also became known for his work in dramatic films. Most notably, he appeared in “Moneyball” (2011) and “The Wolf of Wall Street” (2013), both of which earned him Oscar nominations for best supporting actor.

In 2018, the actor starred on the Netflix miniseries “Maniac” and wrote and directed the film “Mid90s” (2018). Recently, Hill appeared in the star-studded cast of “The Beach Bum” (2019) and was the co-executive producer for “Beastie Boys Story” (2020).