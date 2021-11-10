Only 7% of workers tied to ‘underperforming’ super funds have changed their membership, APRA says

Months after Australia’s ‘underperforming’ MySuper superannuation funds were revealed, just 7 per cent of affected fund members have made the switch.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority says it is working with those providers to improve performance, but has urged workers to consider changing funds.

The super industry says the financial test did not account for other attributes, like ESG or climate change concerns.

Just 7 per cent of Australian workers tied to ‘underperforming’ superannuation funds have switched their membership, the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) has revealed, as it urges fund members to consider their options.

As part of the landmark Your Future, Your Super bill, which passed into law earlier this year, APRA tested the financial performance of 76 MySuper products.

MySuper products are the default funds applied to an employee when they start a new job, unless they have already nominated a super fund.

As the default fund for many workers, MySuper funds represent a massive chunk of the total superannuation market.

According to the Association of Superannuation Funds of Australia (ASFA), some $903 billion in assets were tied up in MySuper products at the end of the June 2021 quarter.

In late August, the regulator ruled that 13 of the 76 funds it tested failed to meet its new financial benchmarks, accounting for 1 million members.

Those funds were required to write to members regarding their underperformance, and provide information on how workers could switch to funds which passed the test.

However, APRA notes just 68,000 individual accounts have been closed since those letters were sent out, shifting some $2.2 billion in assets away from the MySuper funds in question.

APRA said it is working with those funds to turn around the performance of products which failed the test, and has asked them to consider merging with funds which performed above the regulator’s new benchmarks.

But it is also up to consumers to make crucial decisions about their retirement funds, according to APRA executive board member Margaret Cole.

APRA’s intervention into underperforming products is “not a reason for members to sit back and avoid taking steps to act in their own best financial interests by ensuring they are in a high performing super product,” Cole said.

The consequences of less-than-stellar superannuation returns can be significant.

A 2018 Productivity Commission report found a 21-year-old worker may lose out on $375,000 over the course of their career if their superannuation guarantee is paid into a lacklustre fund.

Super fund members “should never forget they also have the power to make decisions that will better secure their future in retirement,” Cole said.

While fund members have been put on notice, the superannuation industry has questioned the metrics APRA used to determine what is, and what is not, an underperforming fund.

When the results were revealed in August, ASFA warned consumers to treat the findings with “extreme caution”.

“No one test is perfect but this one ranks products on only one measure, when there are other important factors to consider, such as appropriate levels of risk for different age groups, the insurance coverage implications and whether you align with a fund’s investment ethos on issues such as climate change,” ASFA CEO Martin Fahy said at the time.

The super industry has also resisted recent calls from outspoken Liberal Senator Andrew Bragg to funnel their superannuation guarantee into the federal government’s Future Fund instead of MySuper products.

“Workers’ savings would become a slush fund for pork-barrelling by politicians chasing votes rather than investment returns,” Industry Super Australia CEO Bernie Dean said last month.