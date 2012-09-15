A Violent 'Super Typhoon' Is Due To Hit Japan And South Korea This Weekend

Satellite Image of Super Typhoon Sanba approaching Okinawa

Photo: NOAA

A violent super typhoon in the North Indian Ocean, named “Sanba” has begun to pick up steam and could start to affect residents of Japan and South Korea as early as Saturday morning.Winds have climbed up to 178 mph, which would make it the equivalent of powerful category 5 Hurricane, according to the Joint Typhoon Warning centre.



One resident said gusts were nearing 222 mph.

Sanba is currently being tracked travelling north, and if it continues onwards, it could be headed on a collision course with Okinawa, Japan.

The island has a population of 1.3 million.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Eric Wanenchak said “it will be a life-threatening situation for the Ryukyu Islands of Japan with winds in excess of 100 mph. The worst case scenario for Okinawa is winds of 120-140 mph.”

Only one typhoon in the past 10 years has had a lower pressure drop than Sanba, according to AccuWeather.

The potential path of Sanba

Photo: Joint Typhoon Warning centre

