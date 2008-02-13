Early Results Confirmed: CNN.com Won Super Tuesday

As the polls close on “semi-super” Tuesday, we finally have the results for last week’s Super-Duper Tuesday: As we predicted, CNN.com walloped its online competitors.



Last week’s almost-national primary produced a cliffhanger between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton, but a pretty clear winner online. Now new Nielsen numbers confirm it: CNN’s website led in unique visitors, page views and minutes spent on the site.

Note that of the top five sites, two are strictly news aggregators (Yahoo! and AOL), two are linked to TV news operations that do polling, call races and produce video (CNN and MSNBC) and one generates original print journalism (NY Times). One conclusion you could draw from the results: Being early to call winners and losers didn’t seem to matter: CNN led in all measures even though tvnewser noted the network was most cautious with its projections.

Here’s the top 5 unique visitors for news and information sites per Nielsen Online:

CNN Digital Network

Uniques: 8,258,41

Page views: 86,483,274

Average time on site, per use: 10:26

Yahoo! News

Uniques: 7,982,919

Page views: 24,812,504

Average time: 3:47

MSNBC Digital Network

Uniques: 7,527,533

Page views: 44,500,747

Average time: 6:10

AOL News

Uniques: 4,330,24

Page views: 22,676,243

Average time: 6:09

NYTimes.com

Uniques: 2,107,025

Page views: 14,667,203

Average time: 7:58

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.