Exit polls are out -- and it looks like a tight race in a number of 'Super-Duper' Tuesday states

Exit polls apparently leaked from several states that are holding primaries on Tuesday, and a few big contests are looking close.

Huffington Post reporter Ryan Grim posted early exits polls on the Democratic and Republican sides of the race.

CNN later posted exit polls from Ohio and North Carolina that lined up with those numbers.

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump trailed Ohio. Gov John Kasich in Ohio, and had narrow leads over Sen. Ted Cruz in Missouri and North Carolina.

On the Democratic side of the race, frontrunner Hillary Clinton narrowly led Sen. Bernie Sanders in Ohio, where Sanders’ had been focusing.

Early exit polls are not necessarily an accurate indicator of where the race will turn up, especially as people who vote later in the day may vote differently than those who vote earlier.

Here’s a look at the polls:

Some GOP exits: OH: Kasich 45, Trump 38 FL: Trump 47, Rubio 28 MO: Cruz 43, Trump 40 NC: Trump 39, Cruz 35 IL: Trump 40, Cruz 33

— Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 15, 2016

And some Dem exit polls: OH: Clinton 53, Sanders 47 FL: Clinton 63, Sanders 37 IL: Clinton 50, Sanders 50

— Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) March 15, 2016

