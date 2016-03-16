Exit polls are out -- and it looks like a tight race in a number of 'Super-Duper' Tuesday states

Pamela Engel

Exit polls apparently leaked from several states that are holding primaries on Tuesday, and a few big contests are looking close.

Huffington Post reporter Ryan Grim posted early exits polls on the Democratic and Republican sides of the race.

CNN later posted exit polls from Ohio and North Carolina that lined up with those numbers.

Republican frontrunner Donald Trump trailed Ohio. Gov John Kasich in Ohio, and had narrow leads over Sen. Ted Cruz in Missouri and North Carolina.

On the Democratic side of the race, frontrunner Hillary Clinton narrowly led Sen. Bernie Sanders in Ohio, where Sanders’ had been focusing.

Early exit polls are not necessarily an accurate indicator of where the race will turn up, especially as people who vote later in the day may vote differently than those who vote earlier.

Here’s a look at the polls:

