Super Tuesday: Best-Ever For CNN.com (Probably)

One would expect CNN.com (and every other news site) to have a big traffic day on Super Duper Tuesday. They did! The site says it logged 97 million page views and 11.9 uniques yesterday; it say those numbers are up 63% and 37%, respectively, over the average for the last four weeks.



But was it a record day for CNN.com? CNN researchers believe so, but they don’t have the data to formally make the claim. Here’s why: The site abandoned its subscription “Pipeline” service July 1, making live video free and increasing traffic to the site. At the same time, it switched internal measurement technologies, meaning data before July 1 isn’t comparable to data collected after. Even so, CNN researchers are sure CNN.com has never had a 100 million page view day before. So if it’s not record, it’s awfully close.

In addition, CNN.com served 2.7 million video streams, including 600,000 live streams (the kind you once had to pay for as part of “Pipeline” before the pay wall came down last summer). How does that compare with CNN’s ratings on TV? Well, the numbers seem modest for an election night, but CNN (3.6 million average viewers) still beat Fox News (3.5 million) and MSNBC (2.1 million).

