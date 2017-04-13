This is what happens when super strong magnets attract at 200 mph

Magnet Expert Ltd filmed two super strong magnets crashing into each other at 200 mph.

They recorded the video after YouTube users commented asking to see the result of two strong magnets attracting at high speed.

Each magnet has a clamping force of 300 kgs and when the poles are “like” they repel with enough force to make a man “levitate.”

The magnets can be bought here but they are very strong so should only be handled by professionals.

Produced by Leon Siciliano

