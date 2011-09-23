Crawl Through Barbed Wired Mud Pits In The Super Spartan In NYC This Weekend

Photo: Courtesy of Spartan Race
Super Spartan is one of the most intense obstacles courses on Earth, and it’s coming to Staten Island on Saturday.The course tests racers with a cruel array of barbed wire mud pits, ropes courses, and water holes throughout an 8-mile slog.
For a $125 entrance fee, participants challenge themselves in the most extreme way possible, and six of them win free entry into the eminently crazier Spartan Death Race later this year.
There are four levels Spartan racing. The higher up on the pyramid, the longer and more intense the race. Saturday's is a level-two Super Spartan
The course is 8 miles long and features 15 obstacles. Unlike other ultra-endurances races, racers are timed and winners are crowned
Spartan doesn't publish maps or obstacle descriptions before races, but let's take a look back at what previous racers had to endure
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.