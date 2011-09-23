Crawl Through Barbed Wired Mud Pits In The Super Spartan In NYC This Weekend

Tony Manfred
Super Spartan is one of the most intense obstacles courses on Earth, and it’s coming to Staten Island on Saturday.The course tests racers with a cruel array of barbed wire mud pits, ropes courses, and water holes throughout an 8-mile slog.

For a $125 entrance fee, participants challenge themselves in the most extreme way possible, and six of them win free entry into the eminently crazier Spartan Death Race later this year.

There are four levels Spartan racing. The higher up on the pyramid, the longer and more intense the race. Saturday's is a level-two Super Spartan

The course is 8 miles long and features 15 obstacles. Unlike other ultra-endurances races, racers are timed and winners are crowned

You can enter as an individual

Or you can join as a team with friends or coworkers

Spartan doesn't publish maps or obstacle descriptions before races, but let's take a look back at what previous racers had to endure

Barbed wire, a staple of endurance racing

A fire pit

A vertical wall to climb over

A vertical wall to climb across

A ropes course dangling over frigid water

A watery pit

An unstable rope pyramid

And, of course, mud

Each race also features a guy with a pugil stick who tries to trip up racers

The top 3 men and women win free entry into the exponentially more intense Spartan Death Race

Everyone else who completes the race gets a medal ...

Here's a dedicated Spartan

How does it stack up with Tough Mudder

