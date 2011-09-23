Crawl Through Barbed Wired Mud Pits In The Super Spartan In NYC This Weekend

Photo: Courtesy of Spartan Race

Super Spartan is one of the most intense obstacles courses on Earth, and it’s coming to Staten Island on Saturday.The course tests racers with a cruel array of barbed wire mud pits, ropes courses, and water holes throughout an 8-mile slog.



For a $125 entrance fee, participants challenge themselves in the most extreme way possible, and six of them win free entry into the eminently crazier Spartan Death Race later this year.

