Nintendo's best-selling game, 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,' just added a beloved fighting game character to its roster

Nintendo’s “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” recently became the best-selling fighting game of all-time, and now it’s added another fighting game legend to its all-star roster.

SNK Playmore’s Terry Bogard is the latest downloadable character in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” representing two classic fighting game franchises – “Fatal Fury” and “The King of Fighters.” Terry’s arrival brings the total number of playable characters in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” to 81.

Terry was the star of the original “Fatal Fury” released in 1991, the same year as the iconic fighting game “Street Fighter 2.” Like “Street Fighter’s” Ken and Ryu, who are already included in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate,” Terry can use arcade-style inputs for his special moves, and many of his attacks are borrowed directly from “Fatal Fury.”

Terry Bogard was included in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” update 6.0, released on November 6. The game’s producer, Masahiro Sakurai, showcased Terry’s moves during an 45-minute video presentation the same day.

The Terry Bogard downloadable content pack costs $US6, but he can also be purchased with the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” fighters pack. Like all of the downloadable characters in “Super Smash Bros.,” Terry also comes with his own stage, the “The King of Fighters Stadium.”

Terry Bogard is the fifth character in the “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” fighters pack, which includes five downloadable characters for $US25. The pack also includes Joker from “Persona 5,”Banjo-Kazooie, and The Hero from “Dragon Quest.” The fifth character hasn’t been revealed, but Nintendo plans to release the last character by February 2020.

While Capcom’s “Street Fighter 2” gets most of the credit for kick-starting the fighting game genre, SNK fighting games like “Fatal Fury” were just as influential for the Japanese arcade scene. In 1994, SNK launched “The King of Fighters,” a new franchise collecting fighters from all of its fighting games. While Terry is no longer the sole protagonist of his own series, he’s appeared in every “King of Fighters” game released in the past 25 years.

“Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” recently surpassed “Street Fighter 2” to become the best-selling fighting game of all-time. Nintendo says the game has sold more than 15 million copies since its release in December 2018.

Here’s what to expect from Terry Bogard in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.”

Nearly all of Terry’s moves are inspired by his attacks in “Fatal Fury” and “The King of Fighters.”

‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’/Nintendo

Like Ryu and Ken from “Street Fighter,” Terry can use arcade-style inputs to enhance his special moves.

‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’/Nintendo

Terry’s special moves can gain speed, invincibility, and power if you use the arcade-style input. A visual effect makes it clear which version you’re using.

‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’/Nintendo

Even if you’re not using the arcade inputs, Terry can swap between weak and strong versions of his attacks by holding down the button.

‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’/Nintendo

Terry is the only character with two side specials. Back + B will perform Crack Shoot, while Forward + B will perform Burn Knuckle.

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’/Nintendo

Terry is also the only character with a dodge attack. If you dodge in place, you can hit attack to deliver an invincible uppercut. This is inspired by “The King of Fighters.”

‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’/Nintendo

When Terry’s health reaches 100%, he’ll gain access to two Super Special Moves. These high-powered attacks require arcade-style inputs, but you can block them normally.

‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’/Nintendo

Terry still has his own unique “Final Smash” finishing move too — it’s a triple combination of his Super Special Moves.

‘Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’/Nintendo

All of Terry’s alternate colours in “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” are inspired by outfits from past games.

‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’/Nintendo

Terry’s special stage, The King of Fighters Stadium, features more than 20 guest characters in the background.

‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’/Nintendo

The King of Fighters Stadium Stage has unique walls. You can bounce opponents off the walls for combos, but at high damage, they will fly right through like its a broken window.

‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’/Nintendo

Along with Terry Bogard, “Super Smash Bros Ultimate” update 6.0 also adds some fighting game-inspired outfits for Mii Fighters and quality of life changes for the game.

‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’/Nintendo

You can watch Sakurai’s full presentation showcasing Terry Bogard below:

‘Super Smash Bros Ultimate’/Nintendo

