You Can Now Play 'Super Smash Bros.' On A Graphing Calculator

We truly are living in the future.

Nintendo is about to release “Super Smash Bros. for Wii U” next Friday, but why wait to see your favourite Nintendo mascots duke it out in stunning high definition when you can play one of the most addictive fighting games of all time on a low-definition graphing calculator.

Major hat-tip to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, who stumbled upon this “demake” while visiting the gaming blog Tiny Cartridge.

The game was created by a user on the Omnimaga forums named Hayleia, who created the clone of “Super Smash Bros. Melee” for the Nintendo GameCube for monochrome z80 calculators. The user also made the game on a modular engine, so you can tweak and edit the source code and optimise it for their own device.

You can even download the source code here and import it to a compatible TI-83 or TI-84 calculator through USB.

Check out some more gifs to see it in action!

