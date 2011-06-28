The Most Wanted Features For Super Smash Bros. 3DS

Nintendo dropped a major bombshell by announcing plans to release a newSuper Smash Bros. for both 3DS and the company’s Wii U console.



Unfortunately, the game’s creator, Masahiro Sakurai, has yet to begin work on the highly anticipated beat-em-up, since he’s busy finishing Kid Icarus: Uprising, set to arrive on 3DS later this year.

On the positive side, this gives fans a chance to bombard Nintendo with requests in the hopes of seeing these changes reflected in the final version.

That said, we came up with our own list of most wanted features for Super Smash Bros. 3DS. Feel free to add your own in the comments below.

Connectivity with Wii U Super Smash Bros.

Nintendo shouldn’t release two Super Smash Bros. games (possibly at the same time) without having them communicate in some fashion.

Here’s what we’d most like to see:

Character customisation: change outfits and then share those variations between both systems.

Exclusive Characters: Tempts consumers into purchasing both versions, but we’d take it one step further by allowing Wii U and 3DS owners to permanently/temporarily upload those characters between platforms.

Cross Platform Play: Not sure how this would work, since we expect the Wii U Smash Bros. to be graphically superior to the one on 3DS, but we’d love to be able to wirelessly battle console owners, and vice versa.

More third party heroes

Super Smash Bros. Brawl on Wii was sweet for a variety of reasons, one of which was the inclusion of Sonic the Hedgehog and Metal Gear’s Solid Snake. We’ll gladly welcome both mascots, but it’s also time for some new blood in the form of Mega Man. Capcom’s Blue Bomber would make a fine addition to the Super Smash Bros. universe with his Mega Buster cannon.

While Mega Man’s our first choice, Viewtiful Joe’s right up there.

New Nintendo characters

The inclusion of Kid Icarus’ Pit in Super Smash Bros. Brawl was a fine choice, and now it’s time to reopen the Nintendo fault and find some more heroes, such as…

-Toad (Super Mario Bros. series)

-Mike Jones (StarTropics)

-Professor Layton (Professor Layton series)

-Jimmy T (WarioWare series)

-King Hippo (Punch-Out!! series)

-Little Mac (Punch-Out!! series)

-Cranky Kong (Donkey Kong Country series)

-Wart (Super Mario Bros. 2)

Online play

Pictured: Super Smash Bros. Brawl on Wii

This is a must. Wi-Fi battles are cool, but to give Super Smash Bros. 3DS longevity, Nintendo must leverage the handheld’s online features. Mario Kart 3DS has online play, so there’s no excuse to nix it from this title.

Level editor with 3DS camera support

In May, PAN Vision AB released Piclings, a cute iPhone platformer that works in tandem with the camera. Simply take a picture, and the game transforms the photo into an actual level for you to play.

We’d love to see this in the new Super Smash Bros. Would take some thought, since Smash is a more complex title than Piclings, but if Nintendo pulled this off, it would give the game infinite replay value.

Download Piclings

StreetPass Battles

Pictured: Super Smash Bros. Brawl on Wii

We got a kick out of the wireless StreetPass features in Super Street Fighter IV 3D Edition, and Nintendo would be wise to implement something along those lines, allowing players to engage in a round of Super Smash Bros. without opening their 3DS systems; trading items is another cool idea.

