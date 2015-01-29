Watch This Utterly Amazing Video From GoPro's New Slow-Mo Camera

We’re getting our first look at GoPro’s new slo-mo camera function, thanks to a YouTube video by Brent Rose, writing for Gizmodo.

GoPro let Rose test out new firmware for its Hero4 camera that enables high-def 720p recording at up to 240 frames per second. GoPro plans to rolling out the Hero4 update in February, according to Rose.

The Hero4 has previously been able to shoot HD video and slow-motion video, but not both at the same time.

The astounding video shows clips from the 2015 Winter X Games, where Rose got to test it, and snippets of Rose on-camera doing handstands and pouring water on himself.

We can’t wait to see what people use this feature for when it rolls out.

Check out the full video:

