A $75,000 Flying Tricycle Can Hit 35 MPH

Photo: The Butterfly Aircraft LLC

Flying cars may not be here yet, but this tricycle can take to the air. The Super Sky Cycle is equipped with a 582cc engine and a 68-inch propeller that folds up after landing.It can hit 35mph in the air and 65mph on land, enough to get its operator anywhere in quick order, especially thanks to its five hour range on a tank of fuel, according to the Daily Mail. Its tank can be filled at a standard gas station.



The Super Sky Cycle, from The Butterfly Aircraft LLC, is the work of Larry Neal, who has been working on the vehicle for several years.

He holds a patent for the technology and has already received orders from various companies and agencies, including the Texas border patrol.

It will be especially useful in rural areas, where roads can be impassable or non-existent, and the likelihood of colliding with another aircraft or building is low.

For those who do not want to wait for mass production, Neal sells the Super Sky Cycle as a kit to be assembled, for $74,995. And for anyone who wants to try it out, a pilot and motorcycle licence are both required.

