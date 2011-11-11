Chinese Stores Are Offering Once-In-A-Century Sales To Celebrate 'Super Singles Day'

Photo: 360Buy.com

Update: Within 21 minutes, Taobao had already processed over 200 million Yuan ($31.5 million) in purchases.The sudden overload of shoppers actually crashed their payment system for about an hour and a half, according to Taobao’s Weibo.



Original: Tomorrow is the once in a century Super Singles Day (11-11-11), and Chinese plan to celebrate with enormous sales.

Singles Day is always a huge day for shopping — called “The Black Friday Of China” — but this year it will be bigger than ever.

Singles Day is also a holiday for single people because it repeats the number ‘1’.

Online stores like Taobao.com are offering 50 per cent discounts.

Flower sales are booming, and over 40,000 couriers and 700 delivery trucks have been set aside just for Super Singles Day deliveries.

Online dating sites are exploding with users, and everyone is trying to find their better half, or celebrate the freedom of being single.

Singles Day in China was unofficially started on university campuses in the 90’s, but sales teams quickly caught on to the holiday’s marketability.

On Singles Day in 2009, Taobao made 936 million Yuan ($148 million) with the same half off promotion.

Other sites like 360buy.com are offering 90 per cent off specials as well as limited time 11 Yuan specials ($1.73) this year.

A travel agency’s “Single No More” promotion has received a flood of applicants. They are sending 1,000 single men and women to Hainan island for a huge match-up event.

But this year is so unique that even marriage agencies are also jumping on the bandwagon. The date is being promoted as a “once-in-a-lifetime” opportunity.

Super Singles Day is the day consumers and retailers have both been waiting 100 years for.

