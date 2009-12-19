Step Inside A Modern-Day Bucket Shop

Decades ago, Wall Street was littered with so-called bucket shops, where amateur betters could bet against other junkies on financial markets.



Think of them as being like OTB parlors, except instead of betting on horses, you bet on stocks.

Sadly, they don’t exist in America anymore.

But they do in Thailand!

Welcome to Super Rich (real name!), the currency exchange chain that somehow morphed into a grey-market FX broker for local punters as well.

What’s crazy about Super Rich is that they have some of the best currency rates around, better than many larger banks, which makes one wonder how they do it.

We went to check out how it all happens, at least until being caught trying to photograph their exchange rates!

Check out this currency trading bucket shop –>

