Super Retail's sales jump 5.7% to $158.7 billion

Russell Ingall of SuperCheap Auto Racing poses during a V8 Supercars driver portrait session at Eastern Creek Raceway. Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Super Retail has boosted sales by 5.7% to $158.7 billion in the first half on the back of improved trading in the sports and auto divisions.

The owner of Supercheap Auto and Auto Trade Direct stores posted a profit of $33.6 million, down 45.5%, after the costs associated with restructuring. Without those net profit was $58.1 million.

CEO Peter Birtles says the solid contribution from the auto and sports divisions was offset by a

lower contribution from the leisure Division.

Auto retailing sales increased by 4% to $431.5 million and sports jumped 13.9% to $421.5 million.

Leisure sales were down 1.6% to $302.1 million.

The company declared a fully franked interim dividend of 18.5 cents.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.