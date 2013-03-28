Super Rare Mercedes Gets Totaled After Shop Mechanics Take It For A Joy Ride

A mechanic wrecked a classic Mercedes-Benz 300 SL Gullwing during a test drive in Germany, Der Spiegel reports.



The elite sports car, one of only 1400, was totaled with estimated damages totaling more than $830,000.

The 26-year-old and his 19-year-old apprentice from Mechatronics — a high-profile Mercedes workshop — were unharmed after their joyride north of Stuttgart went sour.

Police said that the speed limit of about 55 mph “was not observed, obviously,” and the car went off the side of the road and rolled over.

The 300 SL was unveiled in February 1954 at the International Motor Sports Show in New York and was voted “Sports car of the Century” in 1999.

Der Spiegel notes that the owner of the 300 SL remained calm when he heard about the vehicle as both the car and the garage are insured against such cases.

(h/t Stephane Rodet)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.