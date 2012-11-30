Super-Rare Cat Nabbed By Hidden Camera

They say this cat is a species called Oncilla, but he sure looks oddly familiar to us.



These super-rare cats are a bit smaller than a house cat and live in Central and South America. They are also super freaking cute:

This photo of rare Bolivian cat species called an oncilla has won a BBC Wildlife camera-trap photo competition.

Photo: Guido Ayala, Maria Viscarra, and Robert Wallace/WCS

The photo was taken by the Wildlife Conservation Society in Bolivia’s Madidi National Park, and has won a BBC Wildlife camera-trap photo competition, in the New Discoveries category. Before being caught in the camera trap, officials didn’t know the cat lived in the park.

