Super Publicist Pat Kingsley Among Madoff Victims

We haven’t had a chance to pore over the 162-page list of Bernie Madoff’s clients yet, but Nikki Finke claims that one of the new-but-notable names on it is Hollywood super publicist Pat Kingsley, who represented Tom Cruise, Will Smith, and Brooke Shields among others and founded PR firm PMK/HBH. Kingsley just announced she was officially retiring earlier this week, which leads us to believe that she either didn’t lose too much money with Bernie or that the whole affair was enough to make her want to retire from the biz. We think (and hope) it’s the former.



