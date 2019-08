Astronomers are using the Chandra X-Ray observatory, a powerful, space-based telescope, to examine the first black holes. These black holes appeared in the first one to two billion years after the Big Bang.

Video courtesy of Chandra X-Ray Observatory.

Follow Tech Insider: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.