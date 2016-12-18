We played the 'Super Mario Run' knockoff for Android -- here's what it's like

Mario, the beloved jumping plumber and Nintendo character, made his debut on smartphones on Thursday with “Super Mario Run.”

In “Super Mario Run,” iPhone owners can run, jump, and stomp their way through 24 new levels for $10. Android owners are out of luck for now — Nintendo cut a deal with Apple so the game remains iOS-exclusive for some period of time.

“Super Mario Run” is coming to Android, eventually. But in the meantime, one enterprising game developer has created a game that to someone who has never played Mario before should be just as good: “Super Plumber Run.”

“Super Plumber Run” doesn’t have many reviews yet, so be careful when downloading it, but it should be safe because it’s on the Google Play app store.

Here’s what it’s like to play:

Unlike 'Super Mario Run,' 'Super Plumber Run' is a free app on Google Play. 'Super Mario Run' is free for the first few levels, but then you have to pay $14.99. Onduck Games It actually shares a very similar concept with 'Super Mario Run.' Your character automatically moves forward, and players tap the screen to jump. Onduck Games Super Plumber Run even has mushrooms! OnDuck Games It also features some familiar-feeling Mario-'style' powerups. Onduck games One huge difference is Super Plumber Run has in-app purchases. Onduck games But one thing is for sure: It's not Mario. Nintendo The two games side by side: BI Composite Download 'Super Mario Run' for iPhone here. And download 'Super Plumber Run' for Android here.

