Super-PACs Bought 91 per cent Of The Political Ads That Ran In Alabama and Mississippi This Month

Photo: AP

Whoa! Super-PACs are doing almost all the work of political advertising in this campaign season.



Greg Giroux of Bloomberg reports that these organisations which can take unlimited political donations, have been responsible for nearly every political ad in the two states having Republican primaries today.

So-called Super-PACs supplied 91 per cent of the 5,592 campaign ads that aired on broadcast television stations in the two states in the past month, according to data from New York- based Kantar Media’s CMAG, which tracks advertising.

That’s a ton!

It’s obvious at this point that Newt Gingrich and Rick Santorum, who both have trouble doing traditional fundraising, have been relying on the Super-PACs aligned with them.

But Romney is benefiting from the spending almost just as much:

Restore Our Future, a super-PAC backing Romney, aired ads 2,098 times in Alabama through March 11, compared with 279 spots from Romney’s campaign, according to CMAG.

Again- that’s nearly a 9-1 ratio.

We’re really in a new political environment.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.