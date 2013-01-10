A California Lawyer Has Filed Papers For A Super PAC In Response To The Sandy Hook Shooting

A new Super PAC called “Pledge 26 — Americans for Safe Schools” has filed statements of organisation with the FEC.



The law firm that organised the group is The Sutton Law Firm in San Fransisco, a group that specialises in campaign law.

A Super PAC is an independent-expenditures only political action committee. This means that the group can raise and spend unlimited amounts of money from corporate, union, and individual donors to spend in an election. But a Super PAC cannot coordinate officially with a campaign.

The Super PAC’s treasurer is Jesse Mainardi, one of the lawyers at the firm.

It is not uncommon for the treasurer of a PAC to be largely unaffiliated with the individuals who run it. Most likely, the paperwork was simply compiled by the firm on behalf of an as-yet-unknown client. Mainardi is also the Custodian of Records, another role with strictly legal obligations.

Mainardi didn’t return a request for comment.

Here’s the cover letter of the Statement of organisation. The full document can be read here.

