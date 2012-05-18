Trial Balloon? The Head Of The Super PAC Considering The Obama-Jeremiah Wright Ad Rejects Leaked Proposal

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Joe Ricketts, one of the leaders of Ending Spending — the super PAC that the New York Times has a big story about this morning — just released a statement rejecting authorship and distancing himself.
Joe Ricketts is a registered independent, a fiscal conservative, and an outspoken critic of the Obama Administration, but he is neither the author nor the funder of the so-called “Ricketts Plan” to defeat Mr. Obama that The New York Times wrote about this morning. Not only was this plan merely a proposal – one of several submitted to the Ending Spending Action Fund by third-party vendors – but it reflects an approach to politics that Mr. Ricketts rejects and it was never a plan to be accepted but only a suggestion for a direction to take. Mr. Ricketts intends to work hard to help elect a President this fall who shares his commitment to economic responsibility, but his efforts are and will continue to be focused entirely on questions of fiscal policy, not attacks that seek to divide us socially or culturally.
The Times reported this morning on the plans of the super PAC to release an ad campaign highlighting Barack Obama’s ties to Rev. Jeremiah Wright.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.