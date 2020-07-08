Here's our best look yet at Super Nintendo World, the new section of Universal Studios dedicated to all things Super Mario

Ben Gilbert
Asahi Shimbun/Getty Images
  • Universal Studios and Nintendo have been working for several years on Super Nintendo World, a Super Mario-based section of the theme park in Osaka, Japan.
  • As you might imagine, Super Nintendo World is awash with everything from spinning coins to toothy piranha plants.
  • Though Nintendo and Universal have yet to let the public in, new footage from a nearby hotel showcases the many, many “Super Mario” references built into Super Nintendo World.
  • Check it out below!
