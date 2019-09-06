Nintendo is finally bringing Super Nintendo games to the Switch. Check out the full list of the first 20 games arriving Thursday.

Nintendo

Nintendo is finally bringing its library of classic Super Nintendo games to the Nintendo Switch.

Access to those games is tied to Nintendo’s Online service, which costs $US20 per year.

The initial launch of Super Nintendo games on the Switch comes with 20 games, including “Super Mario World,” “The Legend of Zelda: Link to the Past,” and “Super Mario Kart.”

Nintendo just revealed a huge new addition to its online service for the Nintendo Switch: 20 free Super Nintendo games!

The games are part of Nintendo’s growing library of classic games on the Switch that come included with a Nintendo Switch Online membership. That means you can’t buy these games individually, which is a bummer, but it also means you get all of them for the $US20 per year cost of Nintendo’s online service.

The games arrive on September 5, and come with the same bells and whistles that NES games on the Switch do: rewind functionality and save states.

Here’s the full list!

1. “Super Mario World”

Nintendo

2. “Super Mario Kart”

Nintendo

3. “Super Mario World 2: Yoshi’s Island”

Nintendo

4. “Star Fox”

Nintendo

5. “The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past”

Nintendo

6. “Super Metroid”

Nintendo

7. “Stunt Race FX”

Nintendo

8. “Kirby’s Dream Land 3”

Nintendo

9. “F-Zero”

Nintendo

10. “Pilotwings”

Nintendo

11. “Kirby’s Dream Course”

Nintendo

12. “Brawl Brothers”

13. “Breath of Fire”

Nintendo

14. “Demon’s Crest”

15. “Joe & Mac 2: Lost in the Tropics”

Data East/Nintendo

16. “Super E.D.F. Earth Defence Force”

17. “Super Ghouls ‘n’ Ghosts”

18. “Super Puyo Puyo 2”

19. “Super Soccer”

Human Entertainment/Nintendo

20. “Super Tennis”

There’s also a wireless Super Nintendo gamepad being made specifically for the Nintendo Switch. It will cost $US30.

Nintendo

And here’s a look at the top:

Nintendo There are a few additions here, such as the USB-C charging port and the ZL/ZR buttons.

And here’s the controller straight-on:

Nintendo

Looking for the full list of games in one place? That’s right here:

Nintendo

Check out Nintendo’s full announcement for Super Nintendo games on Nintendo Switch right here:

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8TVE44feo_I?start=1371

