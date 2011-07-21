The Asian Tiger Super-Mosquito Is Invading U.S. Cities

Photo: wikipedia commons

Major U.S. cities are under attack from the aggressive, hard to kill Asian tiger mosquito.The Wall Street Journal reports the voracious pest is relatively new to the U.S., more aggressive, harder to kill, and unlike most mosquitoes, bites during the daytime.



recognised by its black-and-white stripes, the tiger mosquito prefers cities and has earned the nickname “urban mosquito” from entomologists.

“Part of the reason it is called ‘tiger’ is also because it is very aggressive,” says Dina Fonseca, an associate professor of entomology at Rutgers University. “You can try and swat it all you want, but once it’s on you, it doesn’t let go. Even if it goes away, it will be back for a bite.”

First seen in the U.S. in 1985, the tiger mosquito is blamed for spreading more than 200 cases of dengue fever in Hawaii in 2001.

Experts advise keeping ankles and legs covered and to avoid dark coloured clothing.

