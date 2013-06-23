'Super Moon' Lights Up Planet Earth

People watch the full moon also referred to as a ‘super moon’ rise in the sky from the Eagle Rock Reservation in West Orange, New Jersey, June 22, 2013. The largest full moon of the year called the ‘super moon’ will light up the night sky this weekend.

The so-called “supermoon” failed to make much of an appearance in the gloomy skies across Britain Saturday night, but elsewhere on the planet, people were treated to a spectacular sight. The rare phenomenon sees the Moon appear substantially larger than normal as it reaches its closest point to the earth. Known to astronomers as a perigee full moon, it appears 14 per cent larger and 30 per cent brighter than one at its further point away from our planet.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.