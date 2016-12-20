'Super Mario Run' has blown away 'Pokemon Go' in its first few days, analysts say

Photo: Chesnot/Getty Images

“Super Mario Run” is out on iOS devices, and though some Apple users seem to be upset over the fact that you have to actually buy the game, Nintendo’s first big foray into mobile gaming appears to have been mildly successful thus far.

As this chart from Statista shows, early estimates from app intelligence firm Sensor Tower pegs “Super Mario Run” as having attained five million downloads and $5 million in gross revenue in its first day. That’s significantly ahead of other smash hits like “Pokémon Go” and “Clash Royale” over the same time frame.

Beyond that, a newer report on Monday claimed “Super Mario Run” surpassed 25 million downloads and earned more than $21 million in revenue after four days. Sensor Tower says the former is a record, ahead of the 11 days it took “Pokémon Go” to reach the milestone.

Now, there are caveats. “Super Mario Run” launched globally, while the release of “Pokémon Go” was staggered. And it seems like people are engaging for less time with “Mario,” likely because the game only offers three free levels before asking for the $10 it costs to unlock the full game. (Sensor Tower estimates that roughly 2.1 million of those downloaders have paid that price.)

Then again, Nintendo’s first true mobile game hasn’t even hit Android yet. Even if the initial response hasn’t been totally smooth, the Mario brand — along with the power of the Nintendo-Apple marketing machine — may just be too big to fail.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.