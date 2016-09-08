'Super Mario Run' forced Nintendo's other mobile games out of 2016

A brand-new mobile version of Super Mario was unveiled during Apple’s presentation on Wednesday, but that exciting news came at the cost of pushing back Nintendo’s other mobile games.

Previously, it was announced that mobile versions of “Animal Crossing” and “Fire Emblem” would be coming to mobile platforms this year to sit alongside Nintendo’s other mobile app, “Miitomo.”

Now, however, it seems that the development of “Super Mario Run” pushed back the release date for “Animal Crossing” and “Fire Emblem” to early 2017.

Speaking to IGN, Nintendo said the following regarding the delay of its mobile versions of “Animal Crossing” and “Fire Emblem”:

“Based on a variety of factors, we felt it was most appropriate for Super Mario Run to launch ahead of these other two apps. Our Animal Crossing and Fire Emblem titles for mobile will launch before the end of our fiscal year, which ends on March 31, 2017.”

It’s a bummer that mobile versions of “Animal Crossing” and “Fire Emblem” are coming a bit later than originally planned, but the impending release of “Super Mario Run” is probably the best possible thing that could have caused it. “Super Mario Run” will be available later this year on iOS first and will be coming to Android later.

