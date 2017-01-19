Super Mario Run is finally arriving on Android in March

If you’re a Mario fan who uses Android, your long wait is nearly over.

Super Mario Run will finally be released on Android in March 2017, Nintendo has announced.

The hit Nintendo smartphone game starring the iconic Italian plumber came out on iOS on December 15, 2016, but Android users were left waiting. Since the end of December, they have been able to register to be alerted when it launches — but it wasn’t clear when that would be.

But in a message posted on Twitter on Thursday, the Japanese gaming company announced that it would be making its way to Android three months after its iOS launch, in March.

The game puts a mobile spin on Mario’s classic 2D platforming. The character can perform just one action — jumping — as Mario runs through the level by himself. It is free to download, but only the first few levels are available to play. If you want the entire game, you need to drop a steep $10 on an in-app purchase to unlock the rest.

This decision has caused some controversy over its perceived high price for a mobile game, which typically go for much less. The game broke Apple App Store records on launch, with more than 40 million people downloading it in its first few dats of availability — but it has been hit with a barrage of negative reviews, and its rating on the App Store is now just 2.5 stars.

Super Mario Run’s launch is not the only good news for Nintendo-loving Android users. Fire Emblem Heroes, a new turn-based combat smartphone game from Nintendo, will release simultaneously on Android and iOS on February 2. (Nintendo initially indicated the Android version would launch before the iOS one.)

#SuperMarioRun will arrive on Android in March. You can pre-register in Google Play to be notified when it launches! https://t.co/u4H9bxVi9R pic.twitter.com/Hd5uzRcYcK

— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 19, 2017

