The first ever 'Super Mario' game for iPhone is now available -- download it here

The first-ever “Super Mario” game for Apple’s iPhone and iPad is finally here, available right now for $10 on the iTunes App Store. Download it here!

The game’s called “Super Mario Run,” and it’s a brand new “Super Mario” game built with mobile gaming in mind. What that means in the case of “Super Mario Run” is that the classic “Super Mario” gameplay has been adapted for one-handed play — instead of driving Mario forward with one hand and jumping with the other, Mario automatically runs from left to right.

Your job: skillfully make it through each level, jumping over Goombas and Koopa Troopas, and make it to the flagpole at the end.

Nintendo By the end of ‘Super Mario Run,’ we’re guessing Mario’s gonna have some serious back problems from running like that.

Most notably, this is little Mario’s first-ever appearance on Apple’s hardware. Nintendo is notoriously protective of its characters — especially the Mickey Mouse-esque Super Mario — and resisted putting its games on smartphones for years.

With “Super Mario Run,” all that changes.

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto — the man in charge of Nintendo’s games division — even appeared on stage with Apple CEO Tim Cook to introduce that game alongside the unveiling of the iPhone 7 this past September.

“Super Mario Run” is the first of several mobile games from Nintendo; mobile versions of the “Animal Crossing” and “Fire Emblem” series are up next.

Nintendo’s also making a major bet with “Super Mario Run,” that customers are willing to pay $10 up front for a mobile game.

There are no “microtransactions” in the game; $10 is an “all-in” price, and it comes with 24 hand-crafted “Super Mario” levels, a race mode, and a “Kingdom Builder” mode (where you re-build the Mushroom Kingdom, “Farmville”-style).

Nintendo Besides playing as ‘Super Mario,’ you can also unlock other characters to play as — Luigi, Toad, Yoshi, and more!

Not sure you want to drop ten big ones on a mobile Mario game? Fret not: There’s a free version of the game that allows you to play the first few levels to get a feel for it.

We played that (limited) version of the game last week at an Apple store in NYC — check out that video right here for even more information on “Super Mario Run”:



