'Super Mario Run' is projected to get more downloads in its first month than 'Pokémon GO'

Super Mario Run” arrives on iOS next Thursday, and with it, Nintendo’s most famous mascot will hit smartphones for the very first time. This, understandably, is expected to be a big one.

To wit: This chart from Statista, which shows recent forecasts from app analytics firm Sensor Tower. According to them, “Super Mario Run” is projected to hit a whopping 50 million downloads in its first month. That would easily surpass “Pokémon GO” — the last big mobile phenomenon tied to a beloved gaming franchise — which garnered 32 million downloads when it launched in July.

That said, Sensor Tower doesn’t think Mario can match Pokémon from a revenue standpoint. This makes sense: Whereas “Pokémon GO” got its cash from a steady stream of in-app purchases, “Super Mario Run” will do its business from the lone $10 fee it costs to buy the game. Still, it’d be hard to see Nintendo complaining about $71 million in one month.

