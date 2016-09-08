Here's how to get notified the moment Nintendo's new 'Super Mario Run' iPhone game is available

Nintendo is finally bringing “Super Mario” to the iPhone’s App Store. And Apple is offering a way for you to be notified the exact moment the game is available to download.

If you go to the App Store’s preview page for “Super Mario Run,” you can sign up to be notified when it comes out later this year. This is the first time Apple has offered to notify people about an upcoming release in the App Store.

Pricing for the game hasn’t been revealed yet, but Nintendo did say on Wednesday that it will be a paid download.

Here’s the game’s full description from the App Store:

A new Mario game you can play with one hand! At long last, Mario jumps into a new adventure on iPhone and iPad, this time playable using only one hand. Even if this is your first Mario game, you won’t be able to put it down! In this game, you constantly move forward through the courses while using a variety of jumps to navigate. Your character will behave differently depending on the timing of your taps, so it’s up to you to show off particularly smooth moves, gather coins, and reach the goal. Super Mario Run offers three different game modes:

– The first mode features challenging courses for you to complete.

– In the second mode, you challenge the play data of other people’s completed courses. You compete to see who can finish the course with the most style!

– In the third mode, you can create your own Mushroom Kingdom using coins collected by playing the first two game modes. *This app offers in-app purchases. We permit our third-party partners to collect data from this app for analytical and marketing purposes. For more information about our ads, please see the section on how we use your information of our Privacy Policy.

