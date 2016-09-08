Here's how Nintendo's first Super Mario game for iPhone works

Apple

In Mario's other games, players control both his movement and his jumping. This time around, Nintendo is doing us a solid and making Mario run from left to right on his own.

Mario will also vault over low obstacles and grab onto certain surfaces on his own. All you do is tap the screen to jump. The longer your tap, the higher the jump. Simple!

Nintendo is really emphasising that you can play 'Super Mario Run' with one hand. Finally, you can play a Mario game and drink your morning coffee at the same time.