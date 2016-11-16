Nintendo's first iPhone game will launch in December for $13

Nintendo and Apple shocked the world earlier this year by announcing “Super Mario Run,” the legendary gaming company’s first foray into mobile gaming. It’s a Mario game you can play on your phone with just one hand, so what’s not to love?

Thankfully, now we know when you can get it and for how much: “Super Mario Run” will launch on iPhone and iPad on December 15, for around $13 (US$10). You can play a sample of the game modes for free, but unlike most other mobile games that let you download for free but require money to keep playing, or access parts of the game, you can pay $13 to get everything right away.

In case you haven’t heard, “Super Mario Run” is essentially a regular, side-scrolling “Super Mario” game with one key difference: You don’t control Mario’s movement. He runs automatically and all you do is tap the screen to jump.

The name and basic idea might sound like one of those endless score attack games like “Temple Run,” but that’s not the case. “Super Mario Run” is divided into hand-crafted levels with a clear end-point like any other Mario game, meaning you’re essentially getting the Mario experience for $13 without needing to control his movement.

$13 might seem like a bit much compared to the $0 people pay for most mobile games, but it’s possible the game has $13 worth of levels to play in it. It’s also not iPhone exclusive, but the Android version will launch at a later, currently unknown date.

To see “Super Mario Run” in action, check out the footage below:

