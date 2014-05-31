Super Mario Gets A Mercedes In This Awesome Ad

If you’ve ever played a Super Mario game, you’re going to love the new Japanese commercial for the Mercedes-Benz GLA SUV.

In it, an 8-bit Mario smashes blocks, collects coins, and runs over Goombas in a pixelated Benz. When he wraps up the level, the NES game turns live-action, and a tough looking Mario in Batman-esque armour emerges from the SUV.

Check it out:

Besides being a fun ad, it marks a notable shift for both Nintendo and Mercedes-Benz.

It’s the first example of Nintendo licensing its intellectual property after its president Satoru Iwata announced the company would move in this direction as it struggles to profit from games on its Wii U console, Bloomberg reports. The GLA will also be the first real-life car available in the upcoming “Mario Kart 8.”

The commercial is a change from the typically sleek and sophisticated ads Mercedes-Benz has become associated with.

“We are a relative newcomer in the market of SUVs. We felt we needed an element of surprise to grab consumers’ attention,” Michie Ogata, of Mercedes-Benz’s Tokyo communications department, told the Wall Street Journal.

Bonus nerd points for the tough-as-nails Mario getting defeated by a measly Goomba.

