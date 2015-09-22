The new 'Super Mario' game flips the standard formula of Mario versus Bowser

Your friend and mine Super Mario has been trying to save ladies from monsters for 30 years now. First it was Pauline being held by a monstrous gorilla, then it was Peach being held by a hulking turtle-like beast named Bowser. And now, apparently, the monster needs to be saved from himself.



That’s the goal of one amazing new level in the latest Mario game, “Super Mario Maker” for the Wii U. Rather than taking out the King of Koopas, Mario is tasked with breaking him out of a two-dimensional prison.

That doesn’t stop Bowser from trying to destroy Mario in the process, of course:



In “Super Mario Maker,” players can play and create levels across several classic Mario universes: the original “Super Mario Bros.,” “Super Mario Bros. 3,” “Super Mario World” and “New Super Mario Bros. U.” This one, titled “Help Bowser Escape Prison!” was created by a British user named “Glenn.”

Will Bowser escape? Will Mario survive? Check out the playthrough right here and find out!

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

“Super Mario Maker” is out now on the Nintendo Wii U.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.