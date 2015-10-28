The game that lets you build your own 'Super Mario' levels is getting tons more stuff

Nintendo’s latest Mario game, “Super Mario Maker,” is a delight.

You can build levels from a handful of Mario’s greatest games, play levels created by people around the world, and even try your hand at incredibly tough levels created by Nintendo itself.

The response to “Super Mario Maker” has been, to quote presidential candidate Donald Trump, “yooge.”

It sold over 1 million units shortly after release, and those millions of players have created many more millions of levels.

And on November 4, the game is getting a major update with tons of great new stuff. Like what? Like this!



Checkpoints are hugely important in all video games, and “Super Mario” games have had them for years. Checkpoints enable players to continue on from a particular point in a level when they fail, so they don’t have to complete the entire level every time they fail. They were conspicuously absent in “Super Mario Maker” when it launched for Nintendo’s Wii U console back in September, but they’re finally getting added in November’s update:



There are other crucial updates coming in November, too. One major issue in “Super Mario Maker” levels created by players is that there’s no way to offer a progression of power-ups. What? Consider this: in a normal Mario level, you’d grab a power-up mushroom and, on subsequent power-up question mark blocks, you’d be offered a better power-up like a fire flower, a cape, etc. But in “Super Mario Maker,” subsequent question mark blocks with power-ups only contain whatever the level creator put in them. If it was a mushroom, it remains a mushroom — even if you’re playing as a powered up Mario.

Still confused? These GIFs should help:





Right, now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, did you know that “Super Mario Maker” has a secret game hidden within its level editor? It’s called “Gnat Attack,” and it’s a deep cut of a reference to Super Nintendo game “Mario Paint.” Even that’s getting an update in November:



It looks far more difficult than before:



And finally, maybe most importantly, Nintendo’s adding a simple way to play only the levels created by Nintendo — the cream of the crop, if you will:



The full update launches for free on November 4, only on Nintendo’s Wii U console. Check out the full trailer right here:

