The latest 'Super Mario' game just got a wild new addition — Link, from 'The Legend of Zelda'

‘Super Mario Maker 2’/Nintendo The Master Sword power-up in ‘Super Mario Maker 2’ is inspired by ‘The Legend of Zelda.’

Nintendo is adding one of its most iconic characters to “Super Mario Maker 2,” the Nintendo Switch game that lets players design their own “Super Mario” levels. With “Super Mario Maker 2” update 2.0, players can grab a new power-up called the Master Sword that will transform Mario into Link, the hero from “The Legend of Zelda” franchise.

Nintendo fans will recognise the Master Sword right away; it’s Link’s signature weapon and an important part of “The Legend of Zelda” story. In “Super Mario Maker 2,” Link can use his bow, bombs, shield, and a dash attack, making him much different to control than Mario and his friends.

MASTER SWORD POWER UP IS COMING TO MARIO MAKER 2. FULL PLAYABLE LINK. U CAN USE HIS SWORD, SHIELD, BOW & ARROW, DASH ATTACK & MORE. THE COMMUNITY IS GONNA GO WILD pic.twitter.com/aioXJl1JSb — FADEL ☃️ Master Of Hype (@TheGamesCage) December 2, 2019

“Super Mario Maker 2” supports up to four players and features a short story campaign. The main focus of the game is creating your own “Super Mario” stages and checking out what other people have made online.

The original “Super Mario Maker” on Wii U also included Link, but he was only a playable costume. Link’s unique items in “Super Mario Maker 2” will give players new ways to solve puzzles, and will likely inspire some wonderfully creative levels from diehard “Zelda” fans.

Check out the full trailer below to see all of the cool features coming to “Super Mario Maker 2” with update 2.0 on December 5:

