A family farm in New York has a massive corn maze dedicated to 'Super Mario Bros'

Stoughton Farm The corn maze at Stoughton Farm includes Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, and Toad.

If you find yourself in New York in the coming weeks, you may want to stop by Stoughton Farm in Newark Valley. That’s because, for the fall season, you’ll be able to enter a corn maze that’s styled after the iconic characters from the “Super Mario Bros.” franchise.

The corn maze is just one of the many things visitors can do at Stoughton Farm, including hay rides and raspberry picking, but the maze is the largest and showiest undertaking.

The eight-acre field has had a differently-themed corn maze every year since 2005, according to ABC News. Past themes have included everything from “Sleepy Hollow” to anti-bullying awareness.

“My wife, Deb, decides the theme,” Tim Stoughton told ABC News. “She just liked the idea of the Mario brothers because everybody pretty much knows what they are and it’d be fun for the kids to see.”

Not to be a downer on the whole situation, but Nintendo hasn’t looked kindly on those profiting from its properties in the past: Just recently, it shut down a fan-made Pokémon game that had more than 1.5 million downloads in just a few days. Here’s to hoping Stoughton Farm doesn’t have to mow their Mario-themed corn field before the fall season’s over.

