Super Mario 3DS: Five Must Have Features

Super Mario 3DS is already enjoyable. Nintendo’s upcoming platform adventure takes place in full 3D and appears to be a loving homage to Super Mario Bros. 3, thanks to the inclusion of the Tanooki Suit and airships. Suffice to say, it’ll be one of the year’s biggest games.



At the same time, there’s so much we don’t know. Nintendo let us plow through a four-stage demo, but these unrelated levels didn’t reveal much. We collected gold coins, stomped goombas and grabbed fire flowers. In other words, the usual things we’ve come to expect from almost every Mario game.

Bottom line, we plan to purchase this title no matter what. There’s no way we intend to own a 3DS without it.

That said, Nintendo would be wise to include the following features to make this highly anticipated game even sweeter.

Suits, suits and more suits

We’ve said this before. Man cannot live on Tanooki alone. The famous raccoon suit will definitely come in handy, but we need more. Nintendo should give us suits of Mario games past, like the Frog Suit, but also mix things up with new creations. We know the company’s more than capable. We just hope the developers dream up something cool.

Yoshi

Riding Yoshi in Super Mario Galaxy 2 brought back a ton of happy memories from SNES Super Mario World. We think Nintendo should keep the good vibes going by inserting Mario’s dinosaur pal into Super Mario 3DS, where the glasses free 3D would add a wonderful sense of depth as we jump between platforms and fire projectiles at enemies.

A level editor

We’ve begged Nintendo to let us design custom Mario Bros. stages for years, to no avail, of course. Now would be a great time to give us and the millions of Mario fans the opportunity with a feature packed editor that lets players build levels from scratch and then (cross fingers) wirelessly share them with friends.

Co-op play

Nintendo introduced this in New Super Mario Bros. Wii, the option to experience the entire game with up to three buddies. Wrestling with 3D (the Wii game is 2D) may prove too much of a challenge to pull off right, but if Nintendo could do it, we’d love to team up with a friend to beat Super Mario 3DS. Who would help Mario along the way? Uh, Luigi, of course.

Vehicles

We love Super Mario Land for several reasons, one of which is Mario’s ability to pilot a submarine and aeroplane. Mario has walked (OK, more like ran) ever since. Time to give him a break with some hot rides that let players plow through the Mushroom Kingdom.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.